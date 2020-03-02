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Part 6: How to Decontaminate Clothing with Chlorine Dioxide
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2544 views • March 02, 2020
In this video, you will learn how to use the HCL activator that you learned how to make in Part 2 to activate sodium chlorite solution (aka MMS) that you learned how to make in Part 3, to produce chlorine dioxide for decontaminating clothing.
This is Part 6 of the series, Learn how to make chlorine dioxide for clothing decontamination. You can decontaminate any small articles using this procedure. Kill Coronavirus, MRSA, C-Diff, Anthrax, Ebola, and more. Here is another video showing physicians deconing masks: https://youtu.be/AZbee0PsRJw
This is Part 6 of the series, Learn how to make chlorine dioxide for clothing decontamination. You can decontaminate any small articles using this procedure. Kill Coronavirus, MRSA, C-Diff, Anthrax, Ebola, and more. Here is another video showing physicians deconing masks: https://youtu.be/AZbee0PsRJw
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