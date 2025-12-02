This is not just another broadcast. This is a prophetic warning for every soul living in the final moments of the age.

In this gripping, Spirit-charged presentation, JD Williams and David Paxton expose the Top 10 Reasons People Reject Jesus Christ, revealing how each one reflects a deeper spiritual battle raging for the hearts of men and women across the world.

These aren’t minor excuses or casual objections. They are the very strongholds the enemy uses to blind humanity from the truth that determines their eternal destiny.

With bold, unfiltered Scripture truth and the urgency of watchmen on the wall, JD and David call every listener, believer and unbeliever alike, to look honestly into their own heart. Pride. Delay. Fear. Cultural pressure. Woundedness. Deception. Rebellion. These are not merely human struggles. They are prophetic signs that the world is moving swiftly toward the moment when every knee will bow, and every tongue will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord.

This episode pierces through the fog of modern comfort and complacency, reminding us that eternity is real, hell is real, heaven is real, and the decision to follow Christ is not optional. But it is eternal. Once life ends, there are no negotiations, no second chances, and no appeals. The destiny chosen in this life will stand forever.

With compassion and conviction, this broadcast urges every listener to examine your life. And search your heart. Do not delay.

The door of grace is open now. But it will not stay open forever.

If you have ever wrestled with doubt, struggled with sin, or drifted from your faith. If you have loved ones who are running from God, or if you simply want a clearer picture of the spiritual warfare shaping our world. This program will shake you, stir you, and call you back to the only Truth that saves.

This is a final-hour call to return to Christ before the trumpet sounds. And your eternity depends on it.

For more information, seek guidance, or to support our Ministry, please visit https://www.lastchristian.net/