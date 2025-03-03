BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - Cancer Hazards: Parathion, Malathion, Diazanon, Tetrachlorvinphos and Glyphosate by Martha Richmond
62 views • 2 months ago

"Cancer Hazards: Parathion, Malathion, Diazanon, Tetrachlorvinphos and Glyphosate" by Martha Richmond is a comprehensive exploration of the health and environmental impacts of five widely used pesticides and herbicides: Parathion, Malathion, Diazanon, Tetrachlorvinphos and Glyphosate. The book traces the historical development of these chemicals, from early, highly toxic inorganic pesticides to the more targeted, water-soluble compounds that emerged in the 20th century. It highlights the initial optimism surrounding these newer chemicals, particularly their perceived safety compared to earlier pesticides, which were often bioaccumulated and had long-lasting environmental effects. However, the author delves into the growing concerns and controversies surrounding these chemicals, especially following the 2015 International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classification of glyphosate as a probable carcinogen. Richmond discusses the scientific, regulatory and ethical debates that have ensued, emphasizing the distinctions between hazard identification and risk assessment. The book also addresses the broader implications of these chemicals on environmental justice and global food production, ultimately presenting a nuanced and critical examination of the complexities and challenges in balancing agricultural productivity with human and environmental health.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here

