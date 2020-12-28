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Bashan Hill Exposed
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8 views • December 28, 2020
This presentation exposes the false teachings coming from the Bashan Hill Davidian Association founded by Martin J. Bingham in 1962 which are contrary to the published writings of the original Shepherd's Rod message by V. T. Houteff from 1930-54. A brief historical analysis is also provided.
For followup studies which provide more detail and references for each of the doctrines addressed: "those with" the 144,000; Living Spirit of Prophecy, Carmel pasture, porter/president, etc. please visit the website listed below and use search box for the appropriate topic.
http://www.whyperish.org
For followup studies which provide more detail and references for each of the doctrines addressed: "those with" the 144,000; Living Spirit of Prophecy, Carmel pasture, porter/president, etc. please visit the website listed below and use search box for the appropriate topic.
http://www.whyperish.org
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