Event 201 Unfolds: COVID-19 Action Platform = Global Government

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Derrick Broze discusses a recent announcement by the World Health Organization, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention and Control regarding the Event 201 pandemic exercise and the new COVID Action Platform. What does this mean for liberty?
Show Notes:
https://wp.me/paT9J6-2NI
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