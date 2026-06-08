What's it like to be in an experiment, then tortured to death? Let me show you...

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This will probably be my last video for a while. I could say it's been fun, but it hasn't. All these deaths and destruction. I need a break.
Sources
https://www.facebook.com/john.bellear.9/
Music: Alice in Chains - Nutshell
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report