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Former MSM Anchor Takes Down the Main Stream
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74 views • February 17, 2022
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Kristi Leigh compare notes on their decisions to leave corporate media. Lake also shares how she intends to fight for freedom and fair elections, and keep the mainstream media accoun
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