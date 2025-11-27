Sarah Westall is Not a Porn Star – Conversation w/ Stuart Brotman

See popular peptides at https://SarahWestall.com/shop

*

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Use Code "Sarah" to save 15% on all peptides!

See the Replay of the Peptide Webinar with Dr. Diane Kazer at https://SarahWestall.com/Peptides

*

Media expert Stuart Brotman joins the program for an eye-opening conversation about the growing crisis of censorship and control in America. As an advisor to four U.S. presidents and one of the nation’s leading authorities on media law and free expression, Brotman brings a unique and deeply informed perspective on how our digital environment is being shaped behind the scenes.Show moreTogether, we dive into Section 230, the shifting legal landscape, and how the justice system is struggling to catch up with the power of today’s tech giants. We confront the real-world consequences of these failures, including my own case: a smear campaign and explicit, defamatory associations that appeared on the front page of Google Search—damaging not only to me as a journalist, but to every American who depends on a fair and safe information ecosystem.

-

This conversation is a clear warning: what happened to me can happen to anyone, and the public deserves transparency, accountability, and the right to their own reputation.

-

To go deeper into these issues, you can purchase Stuart Brotman’s groundbreaking new book here: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510786752/free-expression-under-fire/

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story furtherShow less