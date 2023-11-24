Glenn's PLEA for America, 10 years in the making Renewing the Covenant Part 1

Glenn Beck





Nov 24, 2023

Link to Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/eef980d5-6fc5-468d-bc17-8fe9ab78945d



For the past 10 years, Glenn has felt a calling to urge America to renew its covenant with God. So, for 40 days, Glenn took his audience on a journey to restore our understanding of what it means to be in a covenant relationship. And now, he's urging Americans to take the first step forward because "there are only two paths: total destruction, or turning back to God." But before he revealed the oath to God that he took, and asked his audience to join him in, Glenn wanted to explain how we got here: What is America's covenant with God and what happened when it was renewed in the past? But he also stresses that this is not something to do lightly.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMnU8_dgAGQ