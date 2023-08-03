"THE PATRIOT ACT" - A NEW FEDERATION WILL RISE [LAWS, TIMES & CHANGES]

#PATRIOT #CHANGE #AMERICA

WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: The Patriot Act of 2001 will give way to the most sweeping legislative changes in the history of the United States. Search and seizure, detainment, gun laws and other competing systems of government will leave America in total confusion. "A nation of lawlessness, under laws"- thus says the Lord. The time of the martyrs is coming, and a new type of faith will arise from it. The Church is walking in deception and now is the time to prepare.





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. If you are outside the USA please do not use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed here. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- ma[email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please do not use Cashapp. 🙏🏽 Thank you.





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:

(Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice





TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog





SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice

GOOGLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNvbS91c2Vycy9zb3VuZGNsb3VkOnVzZXJzOjEyMTI2ODU1NzYvc291bmRzLnJzcw



