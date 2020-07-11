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THE BEGINNING OF THE TRIBULATION AND THE FOUR HORSEMEN OF THE APOCALYPSE
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21 views • July 11, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 6:1-17. The Lamb opened the first seal of the scroll. He started the events of the last days. These are in the 7 seals. The last seal includes the 7 trumpets. The last trumpet includes the 7 bowls. The end of the world as we know it comes after the 7 bowls. One of the four creatures called out. His voice was loud like the sound of thunder. He called for the first horseman to come. And John saw a white horse. The rider had a bow and a crown. This rider was not Christ. Christ does come on a white horse in chapter 19. But Christ has many crowns. And, in that description, a sharp sword comes out of his mouth. But here, Christ opened the seal that caused this rider to come. This was an evil rider. His aim is to hurt people and conquer the world. He is powerful and he does much damage on the earth.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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