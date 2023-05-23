Create New Account
Who Is Bill Gates? [2020 - James Corbett]
divideetimpera
Published Yesterday |

00:00:00 Part 1 - How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health00:23:27 Part 2 - Bill Gates' Plan to Vaccinate the World

00:50:45 Part 3 - Bill Gates and the Population Control Grid

01:27:01 Part 4 - Meet Bill Gates


https://www.corbettreport.com/gates

https://youtu.be/TY-vLrz9XCc

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TY-vLrz9XCc

https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/whoisbillgates:3

https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1118464696709025792


Who is Bill Gates? A software developer? A businessman? A philanthropist? A global health expert?


This question, once merely academic, is becoming a very real question for those who are beginning to realize that Gates' unimaginable wealth has been used to gain control over every corner of the fields of public health, medical research and vaccine development. And now that we are presented with the very problem that Gates has been talking about for years, we will soon find that this software developer with no medical training is going to leverage that wealth into control over the fates of billions of people.

