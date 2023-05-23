Who Is Bill Gates? [2020 - James Corbett]

00:00:00 Part 1 - How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health00:23:27 Part 2 - Bill Gates' Plan to Vaccinate the World

Part 3 - Bill Gates and the Population Control Grid

Part 4 - Meet Bill Gates





Who is Bill Gates? A software developer? A businessman? A philanthropist? A global health expert?





This question, once merely academic, is becoming a very real question for those who are beginning to realize that Gates' unimaginable wealth has been used to gain control over every corner of the fields of public health, medical research and vaccine development. And now that we are presented with the very problem that Gates has been talking about for years, we will soon find that this software developer with no medical training is going to leverage that wealth into control over the fates of billions of people.