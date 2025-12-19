Col. Macgregor: Venezuela Regime Change Will Fail - Legitimate Targets, Jackson Hinkle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Col. Macgregor Venezuela Regime Change Will Fail
Dec 18, 2025
Today on Legitimate Targets, Jackson Hinkle speaks with Col. Douglas Macgregor about why a WAR on VENEZUELA will be a DISASTER & the truth behind U.S. ESCALATION against CHINA.
