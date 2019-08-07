🚨"Spygate Investigation Will Shock The Conscience Of A Nation"- High Level Hannity Source - 1595-9A

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Sean had this to say during his first segment tonight.
Sean Hannity: My sources are telling me… At the end of this investigation, my sources are telling me today and tonight, Everything that we have been telling our viewers, by say no later than the fall, it’s all going to be revealed to the American people…
E-Militia Article: My Sources are Telling Me the DOJ Investigation of Spygate “Will Shock the Conscience of a Nation” (VIDEO) http://ow.ly/gbji30pjprz
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