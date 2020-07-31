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Nine Year Old Florida Girl Is Shot But Death Classified as Covid19?
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7 views • July 31, 2020
Today Brad Parscale Tweeted that a girl was shot but the death was classified as COVID 19.
Google Whistleblower Zach Vorhies suggested I call. I called the police department and sheriff's office.
Neither had any record of a 9-year-old in PUTNAM who was shot.
So i called the health department and spoke to Mary Garcia cited in several MSM rags. This is what she had to say.
Thoughts?
She is now the 'youngest' in Florida who reportedly died of Covid19. I personally do not buy it. Was she put on a ventilator? What does coronavirus-related even mean?
. @parscale: 9-year-old child in Florida shot to death...
Media reports it as "9-year-old girl dies of COVID-19 in Florida".
TRUTH?
Google Whistleblower Zach Vorhies suggested I call. I called the police department and sheriff's office.
Neither had any record of a 9-year-old in PUTNAM who was shot.
So i called the health department and spoke to Mary Garcia cited in several MSM rags. This is what she had to say.
Thoughts?
She is now the 'youngest' in Florida who reportedly died of Covid19. I personally do not buy it. Was she put on a ventilator? What does coronavirus-related even mean?
. @parscale: 9-year-old child in Florida shot to death...
Media reports it as "9-year-old girl dies of COVID-19 in Florida".
TRUTH?
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