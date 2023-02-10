02/06/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL：in 2023, NFSC will expose the traitors who sold out the US, Europe and Japan

https://gettr.com/post/p27u12nb61c

02/06/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL, NFSC fellow fighters from Japan continued to protest in front of Paul Hastings office building at Roppongi, Tokyo. As fellow fighter Kyoka mentioned, in 2023, NFSC will expose the traitors who sold out the US, Europe and Japan. In this video, fellow fighter Black Cat exposed the Japanese traitor, Yukio Hatoyama, who colludes with CCP for his own and his family’s interests to support all the evil acts that the CCP does.

#paulhastings #collusionwithccp #yukiohatoyama #japanesetraitor

02/06/2023对邪恶说不，新中国联邦的日本战友们继续在普衡位于东京六本木的办公大楼前抗议。 正如战友京香提到的，2023年新中国联邦将揭露出卖美欧日的卖国贼。在这个视频里黑猫战友揭露了日本卖国贼，鸠山由纪夫勾结中共，为自己及家族谋利益，支持中共的一切邪恶行为。

#普衡 #勾结中共 #鸠山由纪夫 #日本卖国贼



