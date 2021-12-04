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Ambulance taking even more drastic measures to bump the patients off or themselves
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484 views • December 04, 2021
Source from DUBsential
Yep . . . this one takes the cake . . . I hope they did not have a passenger on board . . .
Yep . . . this one takes the cake . . . I hope they did not have a passenger on board . . .
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