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Baby chicks make peeps while still inside their eggs (10s mark)
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70 views • June 15, 2021
Short clip we heard chirps coming from under the mother hen and low and behold the sounds of peeps or chirps were coming from her eggs. It's usually a good indication that the chicks are about to start hatching. Listen very closely at the 10 second mark.
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