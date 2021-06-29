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'Bad Habits' Ed Sheeran Pink Adrenochrome 88 + 88th Day of 2021 [28.06.2021]
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36 views • June 29, 2021
'We have been covering the evil smiley face balloons for a few years now. In Sheeran's video, 99 of them appear as he gives one to a child. '
Note: The best explaining on whats going on so far from EntertheStars - I mean exactly the same thing...
Pinned by EntertheStars - 6 hours ago
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ed_Sheeran
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/3/38/Ed_Sheeran_X_Heinz_ketchup.jpg/340px-Ed_Sheeran_X_Heinz_ketchup.jpg
https://www.cuemath.com/numbers/multiples-of-19/
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/17/9e/12/179e12519434bf2cd8310aec80d65e19.jpg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=orJSJGHjBLI&;t=118s
https://www.aaaai.org/about/advocacy/archive/emergency-epinephrine-act
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/ie500037x
https://www.epipen.com/hcp/about-epipen-and-generic/safety-and-storage
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/d/d2/Adrenochrom.svg/1200px-Adrenochrom.svg.png
https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2019/07/11/USAT/17bfadb3-a82e-4f0b-84ac-2db42191e050-071119-Caribbean-St.-Thomas_Online.png
7,975 views Streamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
98.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nwt9md6oj6g
Note: The best explaining on whats going on so far from EntertheStars - I mean exactly the same thing...
Pinned by EntertheStars - 6 hours ago
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ed_Sheeran
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/3/38/Ed_Sheeran_X_Heinz_ketchup.jpg/340px-Ed_Sheeran_X_Heinz_ketchup.jpg
https://www.cuemath.com/numbers/multiples-of-19/
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/17/9e/12/179e12519434bf2cd8310aec80d65e19.jpg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=orJSJGHjBLI&;t=118s
https://www.aaaai.org/about/advocacy/archive/emergency-epinephrine-act
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/ie500037x
https://www.epipen.com/hcp/about-epipen-and-generic/safety-and-storage
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/d/d2/Adrenochrom.svg/1200px-Adrenochrom.svg.png
https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2019/07/11/USAT/17bfadb3-a82e-4f0b-84ac-2db42191e050-071119-Caribbean-St.-Thomas_Online.png
7,975 views Streamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
98.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nwt9md6oj6g
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