White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0890 - Rev John Kumse - Rev. Kumse addresses the court #2

John was checking on the 23 chickens that live in the coop behind the church, grabbing 4 eggs, before 2 of the suspects ambushed him. “Give me the eggs” one of the suspects said as he pointed a gun at John. John ran, as the suspect fired two shots that missed, before his bad knee gave out, and he dropped the eggs as he fell to the ground. The suspect slipped as he fired a 3rd shot, and missed. John got up and continued to run while yelling for help. The suspects then fled in a stolen van.

