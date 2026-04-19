🎵Flicker Rate

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wolfburg
wolfburg
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29 views • 4 days ago

[singer A]
Written in the ancient stone
A language that we’ve always known
Beyond the reach of tired eyes
Where the heavy silence lies

[melodic interlude]

[singer B]
The city breathes in shades of grey
The neon flicker fades away
A silent pulse within the wire
A ghost within the silver fire

[transition]

[singer A]
Higher than the walls we build
With every empty promise filled
The circle turns, the stars align
Somewhere deep inside the design

[instrumental]

[singer B]
Turn the key and let it go
Everything you think you know
Is reflected in the glass
Watching all the shadows pass

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy