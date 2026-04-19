🎵Flicker Rate

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[singer A]
Written in the ancient stone
A language that we’ve always known
Beyond the reach of tired eyes
Where the heavy silence lies
[melodic interlude]
[singer B]
The city breathes in shades of grey
The neon flicker fades away
A silent pulse within the wire
A ghost within the silver fire
[transition]
[singer A]
Higher than the walls we build
With every empty promise filled
The circle turns, the stars align
Somewhere deep inside the design
[instrumental]
[singer B]
Turn the key and let it go
Everything you think you know
Is reflected in the glass
Watching all the shadows pass