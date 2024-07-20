HEALTHY, FIT, ATHLETIC, TRIATHLETE, IRONMAN, HIGH ENDURANCE, CEO ... YEP AND DEAD!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Don't these guys realize that everything has been flipped upside down? It's now recommended to ditch the active, healthy lifestyle, and hit the couch with a bag of cheetos!
This bicycling and running and all this triathlon stuff is extremely hazardous to your health now! Might as well go smoke ten packs of cigarettes a day!
Sources
https://www.bicycleretailer.com/industry-news/2024/07/19/american-bicycle-group-ceo-peter-hurley-dies-suddenly-67
https://www.facebook.com/peter.hurley.948/
https://www.facebook.com/lorraine.hurley.9256/
Promo video
https://invidious.incogniweb.net/watch?v=ubXGoMxmLEY
His bike co.
https://www.youtube.com/@ObedBikes/videos
Music: Queen - Bicycle Race
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report