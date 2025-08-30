Iran: "Those who claim to bring freedom to a society are the same ones who bring such suffering to children and women in Gaza, Palestine, and Syria. They will not stop." - President Pezeshkian

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Those who claim to bring freedom to a society are the same ones who bring such suffering to children and women in Gaza, Palestine, and Syria. They will not stop."
— President Pezeshkian
🇺🇸 And on the United States?
"They start by stirring up ethnic conflict. When that doesn't work, they pit countries against each other. If that fails, they directly intervene themselves."
Adding:
Yemen's Ansarallah announce the martyrdom of Prime Minister of the Supreme Political Council, Ahmad Ghaleb Al-Rahwi, in the Israeli airstrike against Sanaa last Thursday.
In addition to Al-Rahwi, several other government Ministers were also killed, and some are still being treated in hospitals.