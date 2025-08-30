BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Iran: "Those who claim to bring freedom to a society are the same ones who bring such suffering to children and women in Gaza, Palestine, and Syria. They will not stop." - President Pezeshkian
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1308 followers
63 views • 1 day ago

 "Those who claim to bring freedom to a society are the same ones who bring such suffering to children and women in Gaza, Palestine, and Syria. They will not stop." 

— President Pezeshkian 

🇺🇸 And on the United States?

"They start by stirring up ethnic conflict. When that doesn't work, they pit countries against each other. If that fails, they directly intervene themselves."

Adding: 

Yemen's Ansarallah announce the martyrdom of Prime Minister of the Supreme Political Council, Ahmad Ghaleb Al-Rahwi, in the Israeli airstrike against Sanaa last Thursday.

In addition to Al-Rahwi, several other government Ministers were also killed, and some are still being treated in hospitals.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
