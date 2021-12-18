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Matt Walsh: Schools Sexual Grooming, Racial Slurs, Airport Beatings, Soros, & More
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44 views • December 18, 2021
Public School Gives Child New Name And Gender Without Parental Consent | Ep. 860

Today on the Matt Walsh Show, one of the worst examples of sexual grooming of children at a public school is exposed. Plus, Biden warns of the coming “winter of death.” A Pentagon officials says that murdering innocent children is a learning experience for the Biden Administration. People continue to beat the hell out of each other at airports, which is apparently not against the rules. An MSNBC host valiantly defends the right of black people to use racial slurs against white people. And me and my people fall victim to cultural appropriation.

Sign the petition to stop Biden’s vaccine mandate. Head to https://dailywire.com/donotcomply

I am now a self-acclaimed beloved children’s author. Reserve your copy of my new book here: https://utm.io/ud1Ca

Sign The Petition To Keep Matt Walsh on Saint Louis University Campus: https://bit.ly/3Dzeu1f
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environmentpoliticsschoolsmatt walshcrt
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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