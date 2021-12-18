Matt Walsh: Schools Sexual Grooming, Racial Slurs, Airport Beatings, Soros, & More

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Today on the Matt Walsh Show, one of the worst examples of sexual grooming of children at a public school is exposed. Plus, Biden warns of the coming “winter of death.” A Pentagon officials says that murdering innocent children is a learning experience for the Biden Administration. People continue to beat the hell out of each other at airports, which is apparently not against the rules. An MSNBC host valiantly defends the right of black people to use racial slurs against white people. And me and my people fall victim to cultural appropriation.
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