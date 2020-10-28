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PROPHECY UPDATE OCT 28, 2020 - OMAN MAY FORGE TIES WITH ISRAEL
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30 views • October 28, 2020
Normalization: Oman may be next to forge ties with Israel …. US airstrike in northwest Syria killed seven leaders of al-Qaeda …. US Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court …. ‘Unthinkable’: Franklin Graham, evangelical leaders push back against Pope’s same-sex civil union comments …. The American experiment is on life support …. Are we going to witness the worst national emotional breakdown in history once the election is over? …. Facebook prepares emergency measures to regulate content during US polls
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