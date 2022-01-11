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75% of Covid Deaths In UK Last Month Were Vaccinated
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5003 views • January 11, 2022
75% is the best case scenario, it really is more like 85%. Find out more by watching the video.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips
4:18 Studies Reveal Mass Death Increase Following COVID Injections
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=61dcb0ce1befcb678e1e0492
00:00 Insurance Company sees 40% increase in Death claims since the vaccine came out
https://rumble.com/vrv0dh-deaths-of-those-jabbed-.vs.-not-jabbed.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips
4:18 Studies Reveal Mass Death Increase Following COVID Injections
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=61dcb0ce1befcb678e1e0492
00:00 Insurance Company sees 40% increase in Death claims since the vaccine came out
https://rumble.com/vrv0dh-deaths-of-those-jabbed-.vs.-not-jabbed.html
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