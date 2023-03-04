Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What in the World Is Going? FOURTH Massive Industrial Fire Hits Ohio Since East Palestine Derailment
107 views
channel image
JD Rucker
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

If you believe in coincidences, then there is nothing to worry about with the fourth massive industrial fire to hit the state of Ohio in less than a month following the East Palestine derailment and controlled burn. If, like me, you think there are no coincidences, we have to ask what is going on.

Keywords
terrorismsabotagefireohiostickytop storythe jd rucker showledeeast palestine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket