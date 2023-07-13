What's the Piano Got to do With Death and Birth? - Part 1: 16 Examples of "Either/Or"

These 16 examples show the piano is either linked to death, or it is linked to life, even birth. We have more examples of these, plus many more where both life and death are linked to the piano in the same clip.
Clip list:
1) Stay Close S1E6
2) Rick and Morty S3E3 Outro
3-5) Roger Rabbit
6) Total Recall 2012
7-8) 1883 S1E4
9-10) Mrs. Davis S1E2
11)The Undoing S1E3
12) The Undoing S1E6
13-14) Winter's Tale
15-16) Vera S1E3
Resources Referenced in this video:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/05/janus-ritual-real-effectual-and-common.html
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoJanus
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
