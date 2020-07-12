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The Walk of Victory - July 12, 2020 - Mark 16
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2 views • August 06, 2020
We will conclude our Gospel of Mark Study after 35 Weeks. (A lot has changed in that time.) The Christian Walk comes down to one Foundational Truth: Has the Resurrected Jesus empowered your life to be one of Obedience, Endurance & Victory?
This is what separates Christianity from everything else - There is an Empty Tomb AND a Risen Savior & LORD!
Join us Sunday as we embark on "The Walk of Victory" - Resurrection WINS!
This is what separates Christianity from everything else - There is an Empty Tomb AND a Risen Savior & LORD!
Join us Sunday as we embark on "The Walk of Victory" - Resurrection WINS!
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