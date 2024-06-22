BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is suffering a sign of sin? | Finding Strength in Sickness
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
15 views • 10 months ago

Join us on this moving episode of Let's Talk as Sister Joyce shares her powerful testimony of faith and endurance through prolonged illness. Despite her struggles, Sister Joyce remains steadfast in her love and trust in the Lord, believing that her journey is part of God's plan to glorify Him.


Through biblical references, including Apostle Paul's experiences in 2 Corinthians 12, this episode dives into the complexities of suffering and divine purpose. Witness Sister Joyce's unwavering spirit and learn how she finds joy and strength in her infirmities, offering hope and inspiration to many.


00:00 Introduction and Welcome
00:15 Sister Joyce's Testimony
00:59 Biblical Insights on Sickness
02:06 Discussion on Apostle Paul's Sickness
03:54 Sister Joyce's Perspective on Sickness
06:42 Pastor's Reflection on Sickness
11:56 Sister Joyce's Ministry Through Sickness
15:13 Conclusion and Prayer

Keywords
health issueslife and deathpersonal testimoniesbiblical perspectiveschristian devotionsroderick websterbelievers and sicknesshealing and faithspiritual encouragementdaniel collins
