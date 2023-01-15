Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jim Jordan: Investigating the Weaponization of the Fed. Govt
85 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Jim Jordan on the new committees to investigate the weaponization of the federal government:

“Step 1 in stopping this behavior is first exposing it, getting all the truth to the American people.”

Absolutely. Sometimes you can’t tell the public the truth, you must show them.

https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12371 

Keywords
investigationfreedom caucusselect committee118th congressweaponization of the fed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket