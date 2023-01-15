Jim Jordan: Investigating the Weaponization of the Fed. Govt

Jim Jordan on the new committees to investigate the weaponization of the federal government:
“Step 1 in stopping this behavior is first exposing it, getting all the truth to the American people.”
Absolutely. Sometimes you can’t tell the public the truth, you must show them.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12371
