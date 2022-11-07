Create New Account
"AMERICA IS BROKE" - FINANCIAL RUIN, DECLINE & RUSSIA
The Master's Voice Blog
Published 16 days ago

#AMERICA #PROPHECY

Welcome to The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog


Today's word: America is functionally bankrupt but it's being kept from the public. A lot of assets belong to foreigners but the nation hides this like the books are solid. These things will only come out during financial collapse. War will spoil America, treasures taken away by the captors as the nation faces the horrors of war. Let those who love mercy and want protection, humble themselves by trusting God to protect them at all times.


READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/10/20/america-is-broke-october-20-2019/


PROPHECIES MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:

THE SPOILS OF WAR: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/08/the-centre-will-not-hold-january-30-2021/

DEFUNCT MONEY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/02/28/the-iron-gods-february-28-2022/

CRASH OF THE DOLLAR: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/29/money-down-the-drain-september-8-2018/


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Please email me for options at [email protected] and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.


americajesusrussiaprophecybabylonwarend timesfinancial collapseyahdeclinebrokegreat whoreamerica is brokefinancial ruinfunctionally bankruptkept from the publicspoil americatreasures taken awaycaptorshorrors of warlove mercywant protectionhumble themselvestrusting god to protect them at all times

