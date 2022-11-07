"AMERICA IS BROKE" - FINANCIAL RUIN, DECLINE & RUSSIA

#AMERICA #PROPHECY

Today's word: America is functionally bankrupt but it's being kept from the public. A lot of assets belong to foreigners but the nation hides this like the books are solid. These things will only come out during financial collapse. War will spoil America, treasures taken away by the captors as the nation faces the horrors of war. Let those who love mercy and want protection, humble themselves by trusting God to protect them at all times.





READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/10/20/america-is-broke-october-20-2019/





PROPHECIES MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:

THE SPOILS OF WAR: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/08/the-centre-will-not-hold-january-30-2021/

DEFUNCT MONEY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/02/28/the-iron-gods-february-28-2022/

CRASH OF THE DOLLAR: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/29/money-down-the-drain-september-8-2018/





