Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pfizer Purchases Arena Pharmaceuticals $6.7 Billion in Cash
channel image
Absolute Reality Clips
0 Subscribers
158 views
Published 15 hours ago

Pfizer purchases Arena Pharmaceuticals $6.7 billion in cash. “The proposed acquisition of Arena complements our capabilities and expertise in inflammation and immunology,” Pfizer executive Mike Gladstone said. This is 3D chess and is the example of the 'problem reaction solution' hegelian dialectic.

Keywords
big pharmavaccinehegelian dialecticfraudproblem reaction solutionpfizercovidarena pharmaceuticals

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket