OP Ajax & OP Boot: When the West killed Iranian democracy - 1953 throwback, part 1

Op Ajax & Op Boot: When the West killed Iranian democracy

As the world focuses on the current situation in Iran, let's rewind to a pivotal moment that’s often conveniently ignored by those now calling for “liberty” in Iran. In 1953, the very same Western powers demanding "freedom for Iranians" played a crucial role in crushing the country’s democratic movement.

The US and Britain orchestrated a covert operation to overthrow Iran’s democratically elected PM, Mohammad Mosaddegh. He was a nationalist who dared to nationalise Iran’s oil industry, taking control from the British-run Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (later BP).

🛢📉 The move directly threatened British economic interests, sparking an embargo on Iranian oil, crippling the economy, and creating instability in the country.

Fearing Iran might align with the Soviet Union during the Cold War, the US and UK decided to act. Operation Ajax (CIA) and Operation Boot (MI6) were launched.

The US spent $1M and enlisted CIA officer Kermit Roosevelt Jr. to lead the mission. The plan involved propaganda to paint Mosaddegh as corrupt, bribing local media and officials, and even organizing paid mobs to stage riots in Tehran.

👀 Sounds familiar, right?

In August 1953, despite resistance from Mosaddegh’s supporters, the coup succeeded. The Shah was reinstated as a puppet ruler, and Mosaddegh was arrested and sentenced to prison. The Shah ruled with US support until the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

⚠️ The CIA's declassified documents in 2013 confirmed that this "undemocratic intervention" was a disaster, leading to decades of instability and fuelling the rise of anti-US sentiments in Iran.

✏️This wasn’t an isolated incident. This model of regime change would be replicated in other countries, from Guatemala to Chile, all in the name of “fighting communism” driven by corporate interests.