11 Chapter VII The Inquest Starts, Atlanta Georgia 1913

Atlanta newspapers are following the murder of Mary Phagan on April 26, 1913 very closely. There are other deaths at the time, but this story captured the imaginations of the people of Atlanta. Extra after extra kept the people informed as the events unfolded. This chapter describes the first two days of the inquest with highlights from the newspapers and the testimony of locat witnesses. This case has many twists and turns and the audiobook presents many of them. The author has a nonjudgemental style and describes much of what went on in vivid detail. The illustrations are created with imagination, historical photos and newspaper accounts to bring the story to life.

#murder #truecrime #mystery #Atlanta