© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Drs Sucharit Bhakdi & Michael Palmer: Vaccinee Autopsies – Killer Lymphocytes Invade Vital Organs
Follow
2
Share
Report
157 views • January 16, 2022
Drs Sucharit Bhakdi & Michael Palmer: Vaccinee Autopsies – Killer Lymphocytes Invade Vital Organs
Pathology results show 93% of people who died after being vaccinated were killed by the vaccine
The vaccine was implicated in 93% of the deaths in the patients they examined. What's troubling is the coroner didn't implicate the vaccine in any of those deaths.
Results of 70 Autopsies On Vaxxed People Show Vaxxines Are Killing People. Autoimmune Attack Of Killer Lymphocytes On Hearts And Lungs. Immune System Collapse From COVID Vaccines Will Lead To Uncontrollable TB Epidemic Throughout World
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zfQod4p0M42S/
Pathology results show 93% of people who died after being vaccinated were killed by the vaccine
The vaccine was implicated in 93% of the deaths in the patients they examined. What's troubling is the coroner didn't implicate the vaccine in any of those deaths.
Results of 70 Autopsies On Vaxxed People Show Vaxxines Are Killing People. Autoimmune Attack Of Killer Lymphocytes On Hearts And Lungs. Immune System Collapse From COVID Vaccines Will Lead To Uncontrollable TB Epidemic Throughout World
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zfQod4p0M42S/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.