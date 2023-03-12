Lord Jesus Commands Us To Be Witnesses Of His Death, Burial And Resurrection-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MARCH 12 2023

Part of the ministry of Now The End Begins is to bring you the news of the days in light of what your King James Bible says life will be like in the last days before the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church, and we do our very best to accomplish that. We get our mandate for that from 2 Timothy 3:1-5. But there is a higher calling placed upon those of us who have been born again in the Church Age, to testify of Jesus Christ, and to show His death, burial and resurrection until He comes again. Paul calls this the preaching of the kingdom of God in Acts 28:30,31.



"And it shall turn to you for a testimony." Luke 21:13 (KJB)



Today the Lord has laid on my heart a message designed to cut through all the noise and clatter of social media, the nightly news, and what your fantasy football league is doing, to remind you of the mission we have been charged with fulfilling. Are you doing it? Did you know that your rewards at the Judgment Seat of Christ depend primarily on how well you fulfill the biblical mandate you've been given to be a witness of the Lord Jesus Christ? In the gospels we see parables showing people not doing what they were called to do, and it's all fun and games until the Master shows up, and they are caught short. We live in a day and time where the doctrine of the rapture of the Church is hated, despised and denied by a majority of professing Christians, and when it takes place, everyone of those people will be taken in a snare. Saved people I'm talking about. In today's Sunday Service, I want to give you something that will help you to not be one of those people.

