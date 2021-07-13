BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Robert Sepehr: Nordics and UFO Disclosure [12.07.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
63 views • July 13, 2021
Operation Paperclip:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=operation+paperclip&;t=h_&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Paperclip

Operation Highjump:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=operation+highjump&;t=h_&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Highjump

There has been a lot of speculation regarding alleged advanced anti-gravitic technology following the second world war, with some claiming the establishment of a secret space program based on these technological breakthroughs. A number of German scientists were said to have been incorporated by the US through Operation Paperclip, with a segment that may have escaped according to some accounts of the events surrounding Operation Highjump in Antarctica.

Invading Antarctica: Secret South Pole Colony
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLPedQdHAKc

Antarctica and the Odin Departure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdtHvwV0RV4

Secret Underground Bases
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6-VMYnd71s

Secret Space Program Disclosure and the Vril Society
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gme0sJLh5yI

The People of Other Worlds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qqR5dJOpRo

Robert Sepehr is an anthropologist and author
https://www.amazon.com/Robert-Sepehr/e/B00XTAB1YC/

Thank you for supporting Atlantean Gardens!
https://www.patreon.com/AtlanteanGardens

6,165 viewsPremiered 86 minutes ago
Robert Sepehr
279K subscribers
https://youtu.be/-tSwxLX5GU8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tSwxLX5GU8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMqG0kLgrRv9tODTDG12oZA
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Cassie B.
FBI Counterintelligence Units Cut as Bureau Expands Focus to Immigration and Violent Crime

FBI Counterintelligence Units Cut as Bureau Expands Focus to Immigration and Violent Crime

Garrison Vance
Ancient asteroid dust reveals a cold, new path for creating life&#8217;s building blocks

Ancient asteroid dust reveals a cold, new path for creating life’s building blocks

Jacob Thomas
Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

Sterling Ashworth
Florida Seeks Court-Ordered Changes to Meta&#8217;s Facebook and Instagram for Minors

Florida Seeks Court-Ordered Changes to Meta’s Facebook and Instagram for Minors

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy