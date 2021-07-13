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Robert Sepehr: Nordics and UFO Disclosure [12.07.2021]
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63 views • July 13, 2021
Operation Paperclip:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=operation+paperclip&;t=h_&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Paperclip
Operation Highjump:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=operation+highjump&;t=h_&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Highjump
There has been a lot of speculation regarding alleged advanced anti-gravitic technology following the second world war, with some claiming the establishment of a secret space program based on these technological breakthroughs. A number of German scientists were said to have been incorporated by the US through Operation Paperclip, with a segment that may have escaped according to some accounts of the events surrounding Operation Highjump in Antarctica.
Invading Antarctica: Secret South Pole Colony
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLPedQdHAKc
Antarctica and the Odin Departure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdtHvwV0RV4
Secret Underground Bases
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6-VMYnd71s
Secret Space Program Disclosure and the Vril Society
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gme0sJLh5yI
The People of Other Worlds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qqR5dJOpRo
Robert Sepehr is an anthropologist and author
https://www.amazon.com/Robert-Sepehr/e/B00XTAB1YC/
Thank you for supporting Atlantean Gardens!
https://www.patreon.com/AtlanteanGardens
6,165 viewsPremiered 86 minutes ago
Robert Sepehr
279K subscribers
https://youtu.be/-tSwxLX5GU8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tSwxLX5GU8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMqG0kLgrRv9tODTDG12oZA
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=operation+paperclip&;t=h_&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Paperclip
Operation Highjump:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=operation+highjump&;t=h_&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Highjump
There has been a lot of speculation regarding alleged advanced anti-gravitic technology following the second world war, with some claiming the establishment of a secret space program based on these technological breakthroughs. A number of German scientists were said to have been incorporated by the US through Operation Paperclip, with a segment that may have escaped according to some accounts of the events surrounding Operation Highjump in Antarctica.
Invading Antarctica: Secret South Pole Colony
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLPedQdHAKc
Antarctica and the Odin Departure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdtHvwV0RV4
Secret Underground Bases
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6-VMYnd71s
Secret Space Program Disclosure and the Vril Society
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gme0sJLh5yI
The People of Other Worlds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qqR5dJOpRo
Robert Sepehr is an anthropologist and author
https://www.amazon.com/Robert-Sepehr/e/B00XTAB1YC/
Thank you for supporting Atlantean Gardens!
https://www.patreon.com/AtlanteanGardens
6,165 viewsPremiered 86 minutes ago
Robert Sepehr
279K subscribers
https://youtu.be/-tSwxLX5GU8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tSwxLX5GU8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMqG0kLgrRv9tODTDG12oZA
Keywords
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