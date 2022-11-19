ARGENTINIAN NATIONAL VAX POSTER BOY KILLED BY VAX POISON 💉💉💉

SAN MIGUEL, GREATER BUENOS AIRES — A 4-year-old boy is dead after being used by the powers-that-be for their malevolent agendas. Santino Godoy Blanco was a familiar face to many Argentinians. He appeared in ad campaigns produced by the National Ministry of Health, beginning in early October. The following is an ad promoting a measles, mumps, polio and rubella “vaccine.” Posters like this are present in all public health buildings across the country.It’s unclear if Santino received mRNA injections. What is clear is that he’s dead, and the excuses are not adding up.
FULL STORY:
https://thecovidblog.com/2022/11/15/santino-godoy-blanco-4-year-old-argentina-boy-who-starred-in-a-national-vaccine-campaign-dies-suddenly/
Thanks to bootcamp for the idea
🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf
Full Report:
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts
Shared from and subscribe to:
NEM721
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.