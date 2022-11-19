ARGENTINIAN NATIONAL VAX POSTER BOY KILLED BY VAX POISON 💉💉💉

SAN MIGUEL, GREATER BUENOS AIRES — A 4-year-old boy is dead after being used by the powers-that-be for their malevolent agendas. Santino Godoy Blanco was a familiar face to many Argentinians. He appeared in ad campaigns produced by the National Ministry of Health, beginning in early October. The following is an ad promoting a measles, mumps, polio and rubella “vaccine.” Posters like this are present in all public health buildings across the country.It’s unclear if Santino received mRNA injections. What is clear is that he’s dead, and the excuses are not adding up.





FULL STORY:

https://thecovidblog.com/2022/11/15/santino-godoy-blanco-4-year-old-argentina-boy-who-starred-in-a-national-vaccine-campaign-dies-suddenly/





Thanks to bootcamp for the idea





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





Shared from and subscribe to:

NEM721

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2/



