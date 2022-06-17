Artificial Snow Time Released For Flooding aka Weather Warfare/Climate Engineering, Shortened Days -- Wyoming

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June 10 2022 #agenda2030 #WeatherModification #geoengineering
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Mike Decker Wyoming
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCel8dm--MCm4XR21s6pn52g
Mike Decker Wyoming
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/T0CccJC9HAWd/
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Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/c/MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos