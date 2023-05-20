Yair Lapid speaks to Haredi track of Kiryat Ono College

Posted 13March2012 makom tv:
Some time before declaring as a political candidate, Yair Lapid gave this speech to the Haredi track at Kiryat Ono College. As part of our exploration of Haredim in Israel, Makom decided to add a translation to this fascinating presentation.
Israel, religious stereotypes, politics
