Yair Lapid speaks to Haredi track of Kiryat Ono College
Jerusalem Cats
Published 17 hours ago |

Posted 13March2012 makom tv:

Some time before declaring as a political candidate, Yair Lapid gave this speech to the Haredi track at Kiryat Ono College. As part of our exploration of Haredim in Israel, Makom decided to add a translation to this fascinating presentation.

Israel, religious stereotypes, politics

Keywords
politicsisraelreligious stereotypes

