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RFK Jr Reveals During Hearing That Democrats Censor in Real Time | WHO Will Steal U.S. Sovereignty Using Emergencies | The CCP is Coming After Whistleblowers in U.S. | Reggie Littlejohn, Aila Wang
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59 views • July 22, 2023

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Sources:

https://www.c-span.org/video/?529216-1/robert-f-kennedy-jr-testify-censorship-free-speech-part-1

https://www.womensrightswithoutfrontiers.org

https://sovereigntycoalition.org/

https://centerforsecuritypolicy.org/securing-america-reggie-littlejohn-on-whos-recent-world-health-assembly/

https://nfscofficial.com/

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youtubechinawhoccpwuhanwefbatsnfscmile guosubcommittee on the weaponization of federal governmentfirst amendment censorshipemergency declarations
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