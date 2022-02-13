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Get Wisdom Radio Show - The Hidden Cause of Mass Shootings
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12 views • February 13, 2022
VoiceAmerica Show #28
Description: The Hidden Cause of Mass Shootings
What makes people go on a shooting spree that will likely end their own life? Is it cultural or personal grievances? Is it mental illness? What is the cause of the delusional thinking exhibited by mass shooters? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains the deeper cause of this bizarre behavior that is unknown to the mainstream and how healing done in the right way at the right time can prevent such tragedies. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: The Hidden Cause of Mass Shootings
What makes people go on a shooting spree that will likely end their own life? Is it cultural or personal grievances? Is it mental illness? What is the cause of the delusional thinking exhibited by mass shooters? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains the deeper cause of this bizarre behavior that is unknown to the mainstream and how healing done in the right way at the right time can prevent such tragedies. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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