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Do you know your rights? Human Right # 5: No Torture
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24 views • January 06, 2021
No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.
Do you know your rights?
The fact is, most people can’t name more than a handful of the 30 human rights we all share.
Yet these same rights guarantee our safety, our security and our very lives.
Learn your 30 human rights in this free interactive online course.
This interactive course offers an introduction to human rights and outlines their development through history up to the present day.
It teaches you about the world’s most important human rights documents and every article of The Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Start right now, because when you know your rights, they can never be taken away.
ENROLL NOW https://www.humanrights.com/course/
Do you know your rights?
The fact is, most people can’t name more than a handful of the 30 human rights we all share.
Yet these same rights guarantee our safety, our security and our very lives.
Learn your 30 human rights in this free interactive online course.
This interactive course offers an introduction to human rights and outlines their development through history up to the present day.
It teaches you about the world’s most important human rights documents and every article of The Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Start right now, because when you know your rights, they can never be taken away.
ENROLL NOW https://www.humanrights.com/course/
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