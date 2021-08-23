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Nurse in front of the school board.. covid 19 project shielding (COVID CAMP)
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481 views • August 23, 2021
A nurse/teacher wants to share and get information as far as what she has experienced,done and wants to know with the school board for her county. Good sharing and good information.
Link to project shilding pdf>> https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/global-covid-19/Interim-Operational-Considerations-Implementing-Shielding-in-Humanitarian-Settings.pdf
Link to project shilding pdf>> https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/global-covid-19/Interim-Operational-Considerations-Implementing-Shielding-in-Humanitarian-Settings.pdf
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