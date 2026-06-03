Iran LEGO: Don’t forget! They are one devil in two bodies. And don’t trust Axios.🆔@explosivemedia

Don’t forget:

They are one devil in two bodies.



And don’t trust Axios.



🆔 @explosivemedia

Cynthia adding about the bs💩, not to be trusted that Axios reported:

"You're fucking crazy!" Trump sharply criticized Netanyahu after the decision to expand the military operation in Lebanon.



This was reported by Axios, citing American officials.



According to one of the publication's sources, the US president told the Israeli prime minister: "You're fucking crazy. You'd be in jail if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Right now, everyone hates you. Everyone hates Israel because of this."



As Axios reports, the conversation took place after Netanyahu ordered strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut and expanded the ground operation in Lebanon in response to Hezbollah's attacks on northern Israel.



Amid the escalation, Iran threatened to withdraw from negotiations with the US. However, according to CNN, the consultations between the parties resumed a few hours later.

Adding:

🇺🇸🇮🇱⚡️ — Rep. Thomas Massie (R) dismissed reports of a Trump–Netanyahu rift as empty rhetoric while attacking US aid to Israel, via social media:



“It’s all talk. Just withhold foreign aid to Israel for a month and they’ll stop bombing their neighbors – instant peace, the Strait of Hormuz can be opened, and gas drops $2 a gallon.”



@Intelslava



