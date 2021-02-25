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The Hero's Journey
Tehana Time
Tehana Time
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10 views • February 25, 2021
Ever wonder why you run into roadblocks or things aren't working for you? I sure have and I had an "Aha" moment recently that I was on the "Hero's Journey" (Joseph Campbell) where we leave the world we know and enter into the unknown world where we face many challenges where our whole life gets transformed again and again. We eventually come out the other side, completely transformed from our former life. Many movies show this where the main character overcomes the impossible. For we humans, we are here remembering as we continually turn into more light obtaining eternal life.

Books referenced:
The Hero with a Thousand Faces by Joseph Campbell
Life and Teaching of the Masters of the Far East by Baird Spalding

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Video referenced: JeanClaude Beyondmystic2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NcB4i5yjhsg
Keywords
spiritualityshifting paradigmsevolving consciousness
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