Senators Call for the Boycott of WeChat As CCP Blocks Australian PM’s Account

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01/23/2022 Skynews：Earlier this month Australian PM Scott Morrison’s Wechat account was been blocked and been renamed to ‘Australian Chinese New Life’ without the Australian government’s consent. Morrison failed to access his account from June last year when he was in the United Kingdom for the g7. At the time Morrison took with him the list of 14 demands handed by the Chinese and reach an agreement with world leaders about the dangers of becoming overexposed to CCP. After that, CCP blocks him from his WeChat Account. It is apparently to be an attempt to interfere in Australia’s democracy.