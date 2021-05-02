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AR-15 QUICK TIP - CASTLE NUT TORQUE: Calculate Proper Torque to Avoid Stripped Buffer Tube Threads
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113 views • May 02, 2021
This is a quick AR-15 build tip on how to account for the added length of your castle nut/armorers tool when setting your torque wrench. Simply setting your torque wrench to 40 ft/lbs will not give you 40 ft/lbs on the castle nut… it will be way over-torqued. Here is the formula you can use to calculate the proper torque wrench settings based on the length of your tools.
Formula: T1 x (L1 ÷ L2) = T2
You can replace pounds and inches with metric measurements too… it is all relative.
This is what the variables stand for…
T1 [torque spec for castle nut is 40 ft/lbs]
L1 [torque wrench length in inches measured center axis to the center of the hand grip]
L2 [torque wrench length + armorers tool length in inches measured center axis-to-center axis]
T2 [adjusted torque wrench setting]
In our case …
40 x (14 ÷ 22) = T2
40 x 0.64 = 25.6 ft/lbs
My adjusted torque wrench setting is 25.6 ft/lbs to deliver 40 ft/lbs on the castle nut.
FIND US:
https://adigaarmory.com/
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ATTRIBUTIONS:
4K Explosion Adiga Video Intro: https://www.videezy.com/abstract/45211-4k-fire-explosions
Mechanical Torque Image: https://vhmsscience.weebly.com/levers--mechanical-advantage.html
TAGS:
Ar15,ar-15,castle,nut,torque,calculate,calculation,formula,buffer,tube,
Formula: T1 x (L1 ÷ L2) = T2
You can replace pounds and inches with metric measurements too… it is all relative.
This is what the variables stand for…
T1 [torque spec for castle nut is 40 ft/lbs]
L1 [torque wrench length in inches measured center axis to the center of the hand grip]
L2 [torque wrench length + armorers tool length in inches measured center axis-to-center axis]
T2 [adjusted torque wrench setting]
In our case …
40 x (14 ÷ 22) = T2
40 x 0.64 = 25.6 ft/lbs
My adjusted torque wrench setting is 25.6 ft/lbs to deliver 40 ft/lbs on the castle nut.
FIND US:
https://adigaarmory.com/
FOLLOW US ON:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/u360CYGjISZv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adigaarmory
Full30: https://www.full30.com/channel/adiga-armory
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-402895
Gab: https://gab.com/AdigaArmory
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/AdigaArmory
Telegram: https://t.me/AdigaArmory
ATTRIBUTIONS:
4K Explosion Adiga Video Intro: https://www.videezy.com/abstract/45211-4k-fire-explosions
Mechanical Torque Image: https://vhmsscience.weebly.com/levers--mechanical-advantage.html
TAGS:
Ar15,ar-15,castle,nut,torque,calculate,calculation,formula,buffer,tube,
Keywords
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