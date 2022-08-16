DeAnna Lorraine: TERRIFYING! IRS hiring Thousands of armed ‘Special Agents’

DeAnna Lorraine on her new show Shots Fired! with DeAnna Lorraine with 2 exclusive deep-dive interviews. DeAnna first goes over hottest headlines of the day, including the Trump Mar-a-Lago raid, and the frightening new job description from the IRS that will destroy conservatives and small business owners.

DeAnna is then joined by Infowars Host Owen Shroyer, who gives his reaction to the Alex Jones vs Sandy Hook trial and updates us on the latest details and lies from the media.

Then she is joined by political candidate and commentator Mindy Robinson, who shares what's been happening in her election campaign in Nevada, and what shocking things she's discovered while auditing the election fraud in her state.